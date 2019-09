This comes from an indoor tournament in Switzerland between Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki.



The 62nd-ranked Dimitrov hit an insane behind-the-back drop shot by seemingly dangling his racquet behind his body after overrunning a passing shot by Troicki.

The spin he gets on it is unreal. Dimitrov ended up winning 6-3, 6-2 (via Devour).

