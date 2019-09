You may not see a more relaxed goal than this Dimitar Berbatov chip in France’s Ligue 1.

The Monaco striker stopped dribbling at the side of the box, stared down a defender, and then flicked a shot over the goalie and into the back of the net.

So cool:

Like it’s nothing:

Full video:

