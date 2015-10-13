This simple trick to dim your iPhone will completely change how you read at night

Looking at your phone at night is a bad idea. The bight blue light emitted by the screen can make it more difficult to fall asleep and mess with your sleep cycle, which could lead to a whole host of health problems.

But we’re also realistic: We know that plenty of people still sneak a peek at their email right before they go to bed, or read the news on their phone as they’re falling asleep.

If you’re reading in a dark room, the iPhone’s screen can be too bright, even at its lowest setting.

Good news: there’s a way to dim the iPhone’s screen even further than the the Settings allows. I first learned about it about dimming my iPhone earlier this year, when I came across a guide on Medium written by Justin Searls, a programmer, and I use it almost every day.

It involves a few steps, but it’s easy to do and will completely change how you use your phone at night.

First, go to the Accessibility settings in your iPhone's Settings. Screenshot/Tech Insider Settings -- > General -- > Accessibility Then, tap on Zoom and turn it on. Screenshot/Tech Insider Next, tap on the screen three times using three fingers. RAW Embed This will bring up a menu. Tap on 'Choose Filter,' and select 'Low Light.' Make sure you're not zoomed in at all by toggling the magnifying glass all the way to the left. Then, tap anywhere outside of the popup to go back to the screen. Make sure that 'Zoom Region' is set to Full Screen Zoom. Screenshot/Tech Insider Now, go back to to the Accessibility settings and scroll all the way to the bottom and tap on 'Accessibility Shortcut.' Screenshot/Tech Insider In the Accessibility Shortcut menu, tap Zoom. This will set the your iPhone to dim the screen when you triple click the Home button. Now, making the screen of your iPhone ultra dim is as easy as triple pressing your home button. RAW Embed To get the brightness back to normal, simply press the button three more time.

