This is the incredible moment Brazil's Congress voted to impeach the president

Igo Estrela/Getty Images Deputies of the Lower House of Congress vote on whether to impeach President Dilma Rousseff.

Brazil’s Congress has voted to start impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff.

The motion to impeach the president will now be passed to the Senate, they are expected to suspend Rousseff while they investigate claims she tampered with accounts in order to secure her reelection in 2014.

The President’s opponents needed two thirds of the Congress to vote for her impeachment in order for the motion to move forward.

367 voted for the impeachment, which is 25 votes more than the necessary 342. As the 342nd vote got closer, Brazilian law-makers crowded around the microphone and loudly cheered each “yes” vote.

Here is the moment that MP Bruno Araújo cast the 342nd vote that opened the impeachment process. “Destiny has honoured me and allowed me to be here… I say yes [to the impeachment],” he said as he cast his vote.

And if you look carefully, this video shows the confetti from party poppers being set off by celebrating politicians after the vote is made.

The fight to impeach Rousseff has split opinion in Brazil. Polls show that 60% of Brazilians support impeaching their president, but Rousseff’s Workers Party still has strong support from millions of people who credit the party’s welfare programmes with helping pull them out of poverty.

The next three people to in line to replace Rousseff as interim president have all been accused of committing crimes.

Vice-President Michel Temer is facing impeachment over the same allegations as Rousseff, Lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha is being investigated over allegations he took multi-million-dollar bribes, and head of the Senate Renan Calheiros is under investigation in connection with a corruption scandal at state-oil company Petrobras

