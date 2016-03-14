Brazilians are trying to overthrow their President with an impeachment dance

Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff has been fighting off attempts by opposition parties to impeach her for months, but she is now facing a new threat to her presidency — a coordinated dance protest.

The dance, which comes complete with a video tutorial, is gaining popularity on social media after it was shared by a group called “patriotic conscience.” The idea is that people will learn the moves, teach the dance to their friends then go and perform the dance at anti-Dilma protests. Mass protests are planned across the country on Sunday.

Rousseff is facing impeachment proceedings over her use of funds from public banks and she is facing increasing pressure over her insistence that she knew nothing about the corruption scandal that is engulfing the state energy company Petrobras.

You can watch the video below:

And here are the translations.

Step 1: Be Patriotic, come fight for your nation.

Step 2: A true patriot comes to the protest.

Step 3: Dress green and yellow with determination

Step 4: To free our country from this corruption.

Step 5: Brazilians, scream loudly. E! E!

Step 6: Out Dilma! Out Lula [former president]! Out PT [Rousseff’s party]!

