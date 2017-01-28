Oregon basketball player pulls off hilariously dramatic flop while attempting to draw a foul

Scott Davis

Dramatic flops are nothing new in basketball, but Oregon’s Dillon Brooks may have raised the bar.

On Thursday in Oregon’s 73-67 win over Utah, Brooks was called for a foul white trying to defend a drive.

However, after hearing the whistle, before the call was made, Brooks tried to sell the contact with the Utah player, throwing himself backward and even jumping in the air.

Unfortunately for him, the referees had already called the foul, nullifying one of the all-time great flops.

Brook’s egregious attempt likely won’t help his cause with referees in the future. 

Oregon’s Dillon Brooks with the worst, most egregious flop ever committed pic.twitter.com/x7kFzvLsfK
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 27, 2017

