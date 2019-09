IAC’s Citysearch will provide local content like reviews, videos, etc., to Time Warner’s AOL, which it will work into its city guides, local search, and MapQuest site. In exchange, AOL will give ad inventory to Citysearch. Financial terms not disclosed. Release.



