Diller Fires 25% of Evite

Evite, a unit of Barry Diller’s IAC (IACI), has undergone a restructuring and cost-cutting meant to right the struggling ad-driven business.



Nine of 38 employees were laid off, paidContent reports, Rosanna McCollough, GM, and Lariayn Payne, VP of Marketing, were among the casualites.

The online invitation service finds itself back under John Foley, who ran it from 2002-2005, but as part of his Pronto division of IAC.

Hans Woolley, who founded Pronto, a price comparison website, was put directly in charge, reporting to Foley.

Evite has been hit hard by the downturn in display advertising — the site’s main revenue generator. And of course, a specialised invite-only website is becoming a dubious proposition in the age of social networking.

Every major social network now features some sort of event and invitation management system, and Evite’s layout, format and features set seem to have fossilized, allowing the comepetition to steal Diller’s traffic and revenue.

As paidContent’s Rafat Ali writes, “A lot of more social-media friendly events sites have also come up in the last few years, including MyPunchbowl, Socializr, Zvents, Eventful, and others, and of course, biggies in social networking Facebook and MySpace.”

