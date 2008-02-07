IAC: Not Interested In AOL -- Unless It's Basically Free (IACI, TWX)

Scratch Barry Diller from the list of would-be buyers of AOL. Barry says that one point he was interested in Time Warner’s Web unit, but “I don’t really feel the same way now.” Except, Barry being Barry, he’d take another look, depending on how long it sits in the discount bin — he’d consider a deal if it “came down in price to something ridiculous,” he said during IAC’s Q4 call.

While AOL’s audience would be attractive, “and you could move them into all sorts of areas profitably,” Diller says. “I would rather not have to fix something or deal with the legacy of something. I think the areas we are in have more potential and I would rather do that.”

