Diller: No Profit Coming From 'Daily Beast' For Years, If Then (IACI)

We were pleased by the early success of Tina Brown’s Daily Beast, but we’re not the only ones: Speaking to the Washington Post, IAC (IACI) chief Barry Diller said he was “quite surprised” how quickly the site caught on with readers.



“I thought we would take six months to get to the point where you could actually even say, ‘Look at us.’ I thought there would be a very long incubation period.”…

Diller, a director of The Washington Post Co., says he doesn’t expect to make a dime on the venture for two to three years, if then.

“If then” indeed. Daily Beast writers reportedly earn a whopping $250 to $500 per post, and so far the site has made no serious attempt to sell advertising.

