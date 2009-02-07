Diller: Yahoo's Bartz 'The Real Deal' (YHOO)

What does IAC (IACI) chief executive Barry Diller think about Yahoo’s (YHOO) feisty new boss, Carol Bartz?



“She’s impressive,” Barry told us yesterday. “She’s the real deal.”

That’s all we could get out of Barry as he left a party in his Frank Gehry-designed lobby for The CollegeHumor Show, the new MTV show based on IAC’s CollegeHumor/Connected Ventures subsidiary.

Here’s a trailer for the show, which premieres this Sunday night.

