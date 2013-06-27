Soldier Claiming To Have 2,700 Kills Gets Eviscerated In Amazon Comments

The soldier whose new book — “Carnivore” — contains claims he has killed more than 2,700 people is getting eviscerated in the comments section of Amazon.



Dillard Johnson, a former Army sergeant first class, made headlines recently when he said he racked up an incredible enemy body count during his three tours as a Bradley vehicle commander and one tour as a sniper in the early years of Iraq.

We contacted Army headquarters and got Johnson’s records, and they check out. He definitely has four purple hearts and a silver star. Those medals are not just given out to anyone, so, that is hero-status for sure.

The biggest problem though seems to be his claim to kills, which come in at 500 more than what the official website of the unit claims to have gotten in total.

Commenters, many claiming to have served in his unit, pounced immediately:

Brad Spaid: All I can say is please do not buy this book. It is a disgrace to all 3-7 CAV soldiers. As someone that was there in that unit during both times I can say that the vast majority of the this book is lies.

Mike:

I just hope the Army stands up and does the right thing and outs this guy for being the liar he is. Mr. Johnson is an absolute disgrace to the military and every man/woman who’s gone overseas and served in combat. Nothing but a glory hound.Sgt Rusch: For a short time Dillard “dirty J” Johnson was my platoon sergeant. He is the example of what an NCO should NOT be. He demoralized soldiers and micromanaged NCO’s. Later he was removed from A Troop and sent to C Troop, for being demoted in Advanced NonCommissioned Officer Course for refusing to remove a Combat Infantry Badge he never earned.

That’s just three, and some of the others are even worse.

The New York Post first wrote a story about him earlier this week, and the impending release of “Carnivore” (named after the call sign of his Bradley vehicle).

Immediately several veterans contacted Business Insider Military and defence insisting that we look into Johnson’s claims.

Supposedly, according to the Post, most of his kills occurred during a wild wave of suicide attacks on Johnson’s Bradley vehicle. Johnson then counted “heads and rifles” to come up with his tally.

Following the publication of a sceptical article by Christian Science Monitor’s Dan Murphy, Johnson contacted the Monitor to set the record straight.

He told Murphy that he really meant that those kills were attributed to him and his men.

Except, the first page of the book states in plain English “Credited with more than 2,600 KIA, he is perhaps the most deadly soldier in US history … “

