[image url="http://dilbert.com/dyn/str_strip/000000000/00000000/0000000/000000/60000/9000/200/69231/69231.strip.sunday.gif" link="http://dilbert.com/strips/comic/2009-10-04/" caption="" source="" alt="Dilbert.com" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
- SI’s Peter King Get two million people reading his Monday column online every week [WSJ]
- Indian outsourcing firms want to compete with the outsourcers IBM, HP [WSJ]
- FINALLY! Yammer 2.0 arrives [TC]
- Back when Google was going to be a $100 billion media company [TC]
- Yahoo buys a front page ad in popular Indian newspaper [TC]
- Steve Ballmer “I don’t think they’re getting a lot better yet” [CNET]
- CBS pulls Letterman’s “I did creepy things” speech from YouTube [NYT]
- The problem with local [Chris Dixon]
- Dilbert tricks his boss into Twitter [Dilbert]
