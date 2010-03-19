Dilbert Stars In This Year's NCAA March Madness On Demand 'Boss Button'

Once again, CBS has a fun “boss button” for its NCAA March Madness on Demand player.
This year, it’s a PowerPoint slideshow with Dilbert cartoons and a goofy “March 2010 Work Flow Diagram” from Scott Adams. Last year, it was a clever ad for Comcast. (What, CBS couldn’t sell it this year?)
One bone to pick: Obviously, this thing is a joke. But as we complained about the NBC Olympics boss button, it uses Windows as the backdrop. That doesn’t help us much in our all-Apple shop. A Mac-specific boss button would be nice!
Click here to flip through the gag! →
If you click on it, here's what fills your screen: A Windows desktop with a PowerPoint presentation open. Flip to the next slide to zoom in.
Here's a close-up of the PowerPoint window. Note the Dilbert cartoon on the left column. Flip to the next slide for a close-up of the Dilbert cartoon.
Here's a close-up of the Dilbert cartoon section. Flip to the next slide for a close-up of the Work Flow Diagram.
