Scott Adams, the author of the Dilbert comic strip, published a very relevant and hilarious comic yesterday.



While there are no specific references to Apple and Samsung’s patent disputes in the comic, “anything shaped like a rectangle” can only mean one thing.

See below for the comic, via Dilbert.com:

Photo: via Dilbert

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.