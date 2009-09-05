Dilbert Explains What Went Wrong On Wall Street

Still at work and waiting for your long weekend to begin?



We are too.

So we decided to help you do what we’re doing: reading funny Dilbert cartoons. We’ve selected almost a score of Dilbert strips that are appropriate to the theme of the meltdown on Wall Street. It seems an appropriate way to honour the anniversary of the September Panic of 2008.

Start laughing now>>

All strips via Dilbert.com

The Incompetent CEO Hidden Fees The Arrogance of Quants Here's An Idea: Go Into Real Estate Bank of America Merges With Merrill Lynch: A Metaphor Investing Billions Based On Made Up Numbers Confident Projections Based On Terrible Data The Data Shows No Housing Market Bubble: A Metaphor Blame Lax Regulations For Business Failure How To Do Risk Management I Just Bought Your Bank For A Dollar The New Business Plan For Banks What Happens When Management And labour Work As Partners Hedge Funds Explained The Gloomy Economist The Economics Of Uncertainty Mark Walsh of Lehman Tries To Warn Joe Gregory About Risk

