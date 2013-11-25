Dilbert Creator: 'The Government Is Torturing My Father Until He Dies'

Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert comic strip,

wrote a dark blog postabout how he hoped his terminally ill father would die soon and how he wanted to inflict pain on the people who have

voted against doctor-assisted suicide:

“I’d like to proactively end his suffering and let him go out with some dignity. But my government says I can’t make that decision. Neither can his doctors. So, for all practical purposes, the government is torturing my father until he dies.”

He goes on to say that he would like any politician who has ever voted against doctor-assisted suicide “to die a long, horrible death” because they are the ones who “

are responsible for torturing my father.”

Doctor-assisted suicide is legal in a handful of countries around the world, including Belgium and Columbia, and is being considered by others.

The practice is legal in the U.S. states of Oregon, Washington, and Vermont. Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering legalizing assisted suicide.

Adams states that the practice is “already working elsewhere with little problems” and reiterated the gist of the post: ” If you have acted, or plan to act, in a way that keeps doctor-assisted suicide illegal, I see you as an accomplice in torturing my father, and perhaps me as well someday. I want you to die a painful death, and soon.”

Adams’ father died a few hours after the post was published.

