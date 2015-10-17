The 10 funniest Dilbert comic strips about idiot bosses

It should be comforting that no matter how much you hate your boss, they can’t possibly be as bad as the Pointy-Haired Boss.

The idiot middle manager is central to the popular Dilbert comic series, which was the first syndicated comic that focused primarily on the workplace when it launched in 1989. The character embodies the time-wasting, circular-reasoning, and ignorant mentality of bad bosses that many workers are all too familiar with.

“If you’ve ever had a boss, this probably hits home for you,” Dilbert creator Scott Adams tells Business Insider.

To celebrate National Boss Day on Oct. 16, Adams shared his 10 favourite Pointy-Haired Boss strips from the archives of Dilbert.com.

