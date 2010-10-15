Dikembe Mutombo Just Rejected His $4.5 Million NYC Home

Dikembe Mutombo, one of the greatest shot blockers in NBA history, has rejected his New York City condo of the last six years.



Located on the 42nd floor of the luxurious Trump Place, Mutombo’s pad is armed with three bathrooms, three bedrooms, custom-painted walls, and incredible views of the Hudson River.

Mutombo originally purchased the condo for $2.8 million back in 2004 and is attempting to spin it off for $4.5 million.

