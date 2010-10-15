Dikembe Mutombo Just Rejected His $4.5 Million NYC Home

Kevin Baumer
image

Dikembe Mutombo, one of the greatest shot blockers in NBA history, has rejected his New York City condo of the last six years.  

Located on the 42nd floor of the luxurious Trump Place, Mutombo’s pad is armed with three bathrooms, three bedrooms, custom-painted walls, and incredible views of the Hudson River.

Mutombo originally purchased the condo for $2.8 million back in 2004 and is attempting to spin it off for $4.5 million

Majestic view of the Hudson River

Image: Brown Harris Stevens

About 1,900 square feet of living space

Image: Brown Harris Stevens

Custom-painted interior

Image: Brown Harris Stevens

A look at the comfortable living room with space for very long legs

Image: Brown Harris Stevens

Here's the kitchen

Image: Brown Harris Stevens

The view from one of the bedrooms

Image: Brown Harris Stevens

All high-end appliances and granite counter tops

Image: Brown Harris Stevens

Now here's what you need to know about the NYC market...

