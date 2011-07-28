Universal Music Will Launch A Site Today Where You Can Get A Bunch Of Free Spotify Playlists

Here’s a screenshot of Digster’s UK site.

Universal Music Group will launch a Spotify playlist service today called “Digster,” Billboard reports.Digster will contain Playlists that all Spotify users — not just paid members — can subscribe to. The playlists will be compiled and aggregated by Universal employees and even some music artists.



One of Spotify’s most unique features is the ability to share your favourite playlists with the public over Facebook, Twitter, or posting the link in an e-mail or to your blog.

There are even some great playlist aggregators like Share My Playlists where users can submit and share Spotify tracks.

Digster is already available in a few European countries. We’ll have more details once Digster makes its U.S. debut.

