DigiTimes: Yes, Apple Is Planning A 5.5-Inch IPhone

Apple’s iPhone 6 is still months away, but we already feel pretty confident about what Apple is going to release.

We’re expecting a sharper, 4.7-inch screen. We’re expecting some incremental camera improvements. We’re expecting a faster chip.

One thing, however, that we’re not confident about is whether or not Apple will release a 5.5-inch iPhone. We feel 100% certain a 4.7-inch iPhone is coming. We’re 50-50 on the 5.5-incher.

We really, really, really want a 5.5-inch iPhone, or a phablet. The current iPhone is 4 inches, which is tiny compared to everyone else.

Samsung popularised the phablet first. The phablet, while not too popular in the U.S. yet, is the way of the future. Rather than use a smartphone and a tablet, a giant smartphone splits the difference, producing something pretty great.

But, you might say, isn’t it too big for my pockets? It could be, but think about how often you pull your phone out of your pocket. More often than not, your phone is in your hand, or on the couch, or on your desk. It’s not always sitting in your pocket.

There have been reports of Apple struggling to make the 5.5-inch phone to its exacting specifications. There’s also talk of it delaying the phone until next year. We’re sceptical Apple really does an iPhablet. It’s not Apple-like to release two totally different new phones.

However, Taiwanese newspaper DigiTimes is giving us hope that it will happen.

Today it has a short item that says, “Apple is rumoured to release a 5.5-inch and a 4.7-inch iPhone in 2014 with Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) said to be manufacturing both models, while Pegatron has landed 30% of the 4.7-inch model’s orders, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.”

Foxconn is Apple’s manufacturing partner, which traditionally gets the bulk of its orders.

DigiTimes also says the 4.7-inch phone should be manufactured starting in July, and the 5.5-inch phone will start in August. Apple will also continue to make a 4-inch phone. It predicts that the bulk of sales will be 4.7-inch and 4-inch phones.

