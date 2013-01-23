Now There's Another Report Saying Apple Will Make A Giant-Screen iPhone

Photo: Getty Images

Hardware news site DigiTimes is reporting that Apple will release two new iPhones this year and a third next year.The first phone will be an “iPhone 5S,” a continuation of the current iPhone 5 with improved internal specs.



The second will be a long-rumoured lower-cost iPhone that will likely get lots of attention in developing markets.

Both of these phones will have the same 4-inch screen we’re used to, but the third phone, supposedly slated for a 2014 release, is reported to have the long-awaited bigger screen measuring in at 4.8 inches.

Keep in mind DigiTimes has a lukewarm record with Apple rumours, but the report does back up others that say Apple is thinking about making an iPhone with a 4.8-inch screen.

