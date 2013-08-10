This Ad Agency Has A 'Unicorn' In Its Office

Digital agencies LBi and Digitas merged earlier this year — and with the merger came a new logo.

Two hum-drum letterheads changed …

… To become a unicorn. That’s right, DigitasLBi North America’s logo is letter-free, but magic friendly.

“If only it pooped rainbows,” design blog Brand New noted.

But that was only the beginning of the fun. To celebrate the merger, a “unicorn” (white horse with an attached horn, to you nonbelievers) made an appearance with DigitasLBi North America CEO Tony Weisman.

“What’s going on here?” Publicis Seattle copywriter Mary Ricque understandably asked on sister agency Digitas’ Facebook page.

It also appears as if the launch event featured severed unicorn head centerpieces in a New York event venue:

The unicorn actually has an LBi history. After winning U.K. publication Marketing’s digital agency of the year award, the shop made a video (starring a unicorn) to celebrate.

But that wasn’t the first time an agency got entangled with the mystical creature. A different unicorn was spotted on the 18th floor of DraftFCB in Chicago in early 2012.

The “unicorn” appeared in the office after DraftFCB encouraged employees to participate in an all agency competition to “submit ideas that rive agency culture.” Some creatives suggested making a white horse named Patti Cakes become the agency’s new mascot.

That suggestion lost out to “creating an interactive billboard on the side of the agency.” Yawn.

Now DigitasLBi has a unicorn mascot, and if the posted Facebook picture is any indicator, the company seems pretty pleased about it.

