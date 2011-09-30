Digitas' Sarofian: "Audience Design" is Key to Branded Entertainment

“Audience and data is sexy” and is key to the success of branded content, says Stephanie Sarofian, Managing Director of Brand Content and EVP at Digitas, in this interview with
Sarofian was a panelist in the Beet.TV Leadership Webcast on Branded Content presented with AOL Video. You can watch the entire 90-minute session right here. We spoke with her after yesterday’s session.
Andy Plesser
You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.
