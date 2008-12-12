Digitas Restructures, Cuts Staff In U.S.

Publicis’ digital ad agency Digitas announced a staff restructuring today, including some layoffs.



We’ve heard — and are waiting to confirm — that the company is cutting 70 jobs in the U.S., including 25 in New York. If that’s true, it’s not a big cut: Digitas has at least 500 employees in its New York office, we’re told. (A second source says staff cuts around 2%.)

We understand the cuts are a result of lower revenue from key Digitas clients, including American Express (AXP) and General Motors (GM). Not surprising.

We’ll update if we hear more information. Know something? Let us know in comments, via email to [email protected], or via our anonymous tips line.

