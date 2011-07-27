Digitas' Jordan Bitterman: Measuring Video Impact As Gross Rating Point (GRP) Will Soon Be "Inappropriate"

The calculation around the value of video advertising is based principally on Gross Rating Point or GRP, meaning the total size of an audience.



It is a necessary benchmark right now, but is is not an accurate measurement of the impact of the emerging medium, says Jordan Bitterman, SVP of Digitas, in this excerpt from the Beet.TV Leadership Series taped at the AOL Studios in New York.

In the future, GRP will be “inappropriate,” says Bitterman and he adds: in digital media, “we are not buying audience, we’re buying people.”

Questioning Bitterman is session moderator David Kaplan, reporter at paidContent.

Following up on Bitterman’s comments is AOL SVP Ran Harnevo, who says GRP is necessary now, but not in the future.

About This Event

This is the first of three Webcasts we are presenting in collaboration with our sponsor AOL Video. Our next two will be in September with one in New York and one on Los Angeles. Please check back for many excerpts from this session.

If you want to watch the entire session, you can find it on our Livestream page.

A Note to Our Sponsor

Many thank to Ran Harnevo, the marketing team at AOL Video and the AOL studio staff who shot this show with six cameras! This is our first time in a real television studio with multiple cameras, and it was just perfect.

And thanks to Livestream who did a wonderful job in producing the live feed.

Thanks for checking in. More to come.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.