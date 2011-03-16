Digitas Doubles Branded Video Staff As "Video Explodes" On Madison Avenue

The big Interactive agency Digitas has taken a leading role in creating innovative branded Web video programs for many clients including Kraft.



Video is “exploding” as a marketing tool and the agency’s staff for its branded content operations has doubled in the past 10 months says John McCarus, VP for Branded Content, Digitas, the Third Act, in this interview with Beet.TV

Digitas, a Publicis unit, launched the Third Act in 2008, a division dedicated to creating and branded content.

We spoke with him earlier this month at the paidContent2011 conference in Manhattan.

Andy Plesser



You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.