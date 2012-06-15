Digitas: A Different Ad for Every Viewer

The New York Times reports that Digitas is taking pages from the Google model:



Use technology and data to make advertising more efficient and more effective. Outsource production to India.

Digitas president David Kenny, who now oversees digital advertising across all of parent Publicis’s agencies (Saatchi and Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Starcom MediaVest) is aiming to create a Google-like ad optimization system across mobile, Internet, and television. Cheap international developers will create thousands of versions of ads, and the company will then analyse real-time performance data with the aim of showing the right ad to the right person on the right medium and the right time.

Except for the ad-development part, which Google is still content to leave to third-party agencies, it sounds like Digitas wants to compete with, well, Google. And who can blame them? Alas, as the pathetic attempts of Yahoo, et al, have shown, making such pretty dreams actually come true is easier said than done.

