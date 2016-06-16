These rare historical photos were digitally coloured — and the results are a stunning glimpse of the past

- History doesn’t have to be just black-and-white.
- These digitally coloured photos give us a glimpse of what life was like in the past.
Dynamichrome is a project dedicated to digitally reconstructing historical photos in colour, offering a brighter glimpse into the past.
One photo even shows the Eiffel Tower in its original reddish-brown colour. It’s been painted multiple times since then.
Dynamichrome’s director, Jordan Lloyd, teamed up with Retronaut website founder Wolfgang Wild to create a book featuring 124 of these photographs. The stunning photographs can be found in “The Paper Time Machine,” which is now on sale.
Check out some of the reconstructed historical photos below.
People crowd Mulberry Street in New York City in 1900.
Mulberry Street was at the center of Little Italy.
The streets were filled with vendors.
It got its name for its many mulberry trees.
A Union soldier guards a slave auction house in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1864.
The auction house sat at 8 Whitehall Street.
The photo was taken by George N. Barnard, official army photographer for General William Tecumseh Sherman during the American Civil War.
Sherman was a general in the Union army.
Gutzon Borglum and a superintendent inspect work on Mount Rushmore in 1932.
Construction on Mount Rushmore stopped in 1941.
The sculptures were originally supposed to go from head to waist.
Lack of funding ended construction.
Wilbur Wright glides down the steep slope of Big Kill Devil Hill in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1902.
This was an unpowered glider.
The Wright Brothers would complete their first powered flight in December 1903.
The brothers developed a control system to pilot their flying machines.
Officials ride in one of the penstock pipes of the soon-to-be-completed Hoover Dam in 1935.
The Hoover Dam is on the border of Nevada and Arizona.
The Hoover Dam was completed in 1936.
It was originally known as the Boulder Dam.
The Golden Gate Bridge is still under construction in 1934.
The bridge is 1.7 miles long.
Construction ended in 1937.
The bridge’s red colour is iconic – and custom-made.
The Eiffel Tower is in the middle of being built in 1888.
It was originally built as the entrance to the 1889 World’s Fair.
Construction was completed in 1889.
It is 1,063 feet tall.
Workers are busy putting together the Statue of Liberty inside French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi’s workshop in Paris in 1882.
It was shipped to the United States from France.
The copper statue was dedicated in 1886.
She was a gift from France to the US.
In 1881, the Tower Bridge in London doesn’t connect quite yet.
The bridge is iconic.
It was completed in 1894.
It crosses the River Thames.
In 1942, during World War II, the Taj Mahal is partly covered in bamboo scaffolding to disguise it from enemy bombers.
The bamboo was used to mislead attackers.
In front of it, Private First Class John C. Byrom, Jr., of Waco, Texas, is trying to catch a goldfish in the marble-lined pool. Corporal Anthony J. Scopelliti and Private First Class Ray Cherry are watching him try.
WWII ended in 1945.
A Douglas SBD ‘Dauntless’ dive bomber balances on its nose after crash-landing on a carrier flight deck in 1943.
SBD stands for Scout Bomber Douglas.
The Scout Bomber Douglas was first used at Pearl Harbour.
It’s best known for being used in the Battle of Midway.
This photo shows the interior of a salvaged U-Boat after being sunk in the North Sea in 1918.
The term U-Boat derives from unterseeboote, German submarines.
The German Navy had a fleet of 350 U-boats during World War I.
A “Laplander” is photographed by Augustus Francis Sherman, the chief registry clerk at Ellis Island, in the 1900s.
The photos are only captioned with the subject’s country of origin.
His photos were published in National Geographic in 1907.
The immigrants often wore their national dress.
Photographer Arnold Genthe captures Chinese immigrants on the “Street of Gamblers” in San Francisco.
This was shot in 1896.
Many photographs of Chinatown were destroyed after earthquakes and fires hit in 1906.
These photos were stored in a bank vault.
