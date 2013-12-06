The Most Amazing Satellite Images Of The Year

DigitalGlobe has compiled the 20 coolest satellite images from 2013, taken by the company’s five Earth-imaging satellites.
The company is asking fans to vote for their favourite birds-eye views of Earth on its Facebook page.
The top five images with the most “likes” will make it to the final round later this month. The website will announce the winning image in early January 2014.
Right now, a medieval fortified palace in Syria’s largest city, Aleppo, is in the lead with 572 likes.
Check out all of the images here, then head over to the Facebook album to vote for your favourite.
A false colour image of wildfires in the Australian state of Tasmania. Healthy vegetation is coloured red. (Jan. 6, 2013)
The Citadel of Aleppo, a medieval fortified palace in Syria. If you rotate the picture 180 degrees, the 'hole' becomes a 'hill,' an interesting optical illusion. (May 26, 2013)
Australia, April 22, 2013 -- Great Barrier Reef
This is a satellite image of The Great Barrier Reef, Australia collected on April 22, 2013.
Naples, Italy, Feb. 19 2013 -- Mount Vesuvius in Naples, Italy.
A group of three cays -- small, sandy islands formed on the surface of a coral reef -- called the Schooner Cays in the Bahamas. (May 26, 2013)
A view of the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia opera house and Gullivers theme park in Valencia, Spain. (July 19, 2013)
A large-scale art work, called 'Wish,' seen in Belfast, the largest city in Northern Ireland. (Nov. 3, 2013)
