The Most Amazing Satellite Images Of The Year

DigitalGlobe has compiled the 20 coolest satellite images from 2013, taken by the company’s five Earth-imaging satellites.

The company is asking fans to vote for their favourite birds-eye views of Earth on its Facebook page.

The top five images with the most “likes” will make it to the final round later this month. The website will announce the winning image in early January 2014.

Right now, a medieval fortified palace in Syria’s largest city, Aleppo, is in the lead with 572 likes.

Check out all of the images here, then head over to the Facebook album to vote for your favourite.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.