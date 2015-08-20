Digital-video companies show mixed results

Leading digital video companies’ revenue grew 17% year-over-year (YoY) during the second quarter, a slight deceleration from 18% YoY growth last quarter. The slowdown in overall growth is largely attributed to YuMe’s inadequate rollout of a new product offering. Meanwhile, Tremor Video and TubeMogul attributed their gains to an increased focus on programmatic offerings.

Here are some key takeaways from these companies’ quarterly results:

YuMe’s revenue was $US40.4 million, marking flat YoY growth. The company attributed its disappointing results to major client losses stemming directly from the poor rollout of a full-stack programmatic platform offering. While YuMe did not go into details about what exactly went wrong with the rollout, the company suffered key client departures in the US and the UK as a result.

Tremor Video’s revenue grew 5.4% YoY, reaching $US46.1 million in the second quarter of this year. The slight revenue growth was credited to the company’s growing focus on programmatic buying tools and high demand for Tremor’s all-screen buying product, which allows brands to run video ad campaigns across all types of devices.

TubeMogul’s revenue increased 58% YoY, reaching $US45.4 million. The company attributed its impressive growth to its expansion into programmatic TV offerings and demand for mobile video.

