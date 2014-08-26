The High Performance Of Online Video Advertising Is Helping It Grow Much Faster Than Other Ad Mediums

Online video ads are getting three times more clicks on average than other digital ad formats, including mobile, display, and rich media ads. (See chart, above.)

That performance is attracting advertisers to digital video, and helps to explain why it is growing faster than most other ad formats.

In a new report from BI Intelligence we explore the key drivers of the skyrocketing growth of video ads, examine the cost and performance of the emerging digital ad format, and look at the major players that are shaping the industry.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today »

Here are some of the key trends we explore in the report:

Other trends:

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s charts and analysis on the video industry, sign up for a free trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.