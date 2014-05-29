Online Video Advertising Is Growing Many Times Faster Than TV, Search, And Most Other Digital Ad Markets

Online video is growing faster than most other advertising formats and mediums.

Video ad revenue will increase at a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% through 2016, according to our estimates.

That’s faster than any other medium other than mobile. And much faster than traditional online display advertising, which will only grow at a 3% annual rate.

In a new report from BI Intelligence we explore the key drivers of the skyrocketing growth of video ads, examine the cost and performance of the emerging digital ad format, and look at the major players that are shaping the industry.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today »

Here are some of the key trends we explore in the report:

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s charts and analysis on the video industry, sign up for a free trial.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.