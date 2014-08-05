Digital Videos Ads Are Poised For A Big Rise In Spending -- Here's How The Industry Is Keeping Up

Online video ads are one of the fastest-growing ad mediums, far outpacing growth in spending on television and other digital formats.

It’s no wonder marketers love digital video ads.

The ads combine all the best features of digital ads — advanced targeting, tracking, interactivity and increasingly, automated buying of video ad units — with the storytelling power of TV.

In a new report from BI Intelligence we explore the key drivers of the skyrocketing growth of video ads, examine the cost and performance of the emerging digital ad format, and look at the major players that are shaping the industry.

Here are some of the key trends we explore in the report:

In full, the report:

