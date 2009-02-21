Digital Transition Hiccup: Man Shoots TV

So even though Obama delayed the digital TV transition for most markets until June, more than 400 stations in smaller markets went ahead with the switchover this past Tuesday as scheduled. How’d that go? Pretty well for the most part, except for the case of one 70-year-old man in Minneapolis.



He shot the TV set when he couldn’t get his DTV converter to work. According to his wife, he had been drinking.

So let that be a lesson to you, FCC, those DTV converters better work in June. People do drastic things when deprived of their TV.

