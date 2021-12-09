The pandemic forced a digital transformation on the food industry. Now, 2 Australian startups are capitalising on renewed interest in ‘food tech’.

Image: supplied

Two Australian startups disrupting the restaurant sector are priming for expansion.

Restaurant supplier marketplace FoodByUs achieved a $10 million series A raise in November.

Premium food delivery service Providoor is eying VC funding for expansion in 2022.

The restaurant industry has been primed for disruption for years, Tim MacKinnon, the newly-appointed chief executive of Providoor, told Business Insider Australia.

The food scene has exploded in recent decades, he said, and a new generation of chefs have capitalised on this with tv and book deals, along with products that amplify their brand.

Restaurants can command a similar level of brand loyalty, he said, but the sector has thus far failed to diversify itself to capitalise on this success.

That was until the pandemic hit and the restaurant industry was forced to pivot en masse to delivery.

Providoor, a premium meal delivery service now operating across Sydney, regional NSW, Melbourne and Canberra, says it has seen $70 million in sales since launching in mid-2020, and recently announced it is looking to raise capital to further expand in 2022.

The start-up’s continued expansion, with its model of delivering chef-prepared, restaurant quality meals, is a sign of a wave of new VC-backed growth in a previously underserved sector.

While Providoor tests the waters, restaurant supplier marketplace FoodByUs achieved a $10 million series A raise in mid-November led by Macquarie Capital, with support from Base Capital and New York marketplace investor F J Labs.

The company, led by Menulog co-founders, said that despite the strains on the restaurant industry during the pandemic it saw its annual sales increase by more than 600% since 2019 and grew its staff from 38 to 55 during the pandemic.

Co-founder Ben Lipschitz said the digital transformation seen across the sector in recent years led the company to identify a gap in the market on the business-to-business side.

“We took a look at the supply chain for the restaurant side, and it was so fragmented,” Lipschitz told Business Insider Australia.

“It is just a mess. It’s old, and it’s ripe for a marketplace solution. And that’s how we arrived,” he said.

With the co-founder of Menulog part of the founding team, Lipschitz said they saw how tech-backed marketplaces could be brought into the restaurant sector.

“We already understood marketplaces and the value there in using technology to bring a whole lot of different buyers and suppliers and services together in the one place,” Lipschitz said.

‘Not a perfect model for them to maximise’

Both MacKinnon and Lipschitz said their background in digital marketplaces – at eBay and Menulog respectively – helped them see the potential for similar models in the restaurant sector.

“We know celebrity chefs…leverage their brand into different spaces,” MacKinnon said of the aforementioned explosion of food celebrity and branding.

“That concept is not foreign to restaurants, but to date these luxury restaurants are dependent on a small amount of capacity,” he said.

“It’s not a perfect model for them to maximise.”

MacKinnon said part of the attraction of joining Providoor, which was founded by Melbourne chef Chris Delia when the pandemic hit in 2020, was its mission to help restaurants “find different ways to survive, not just in COVID, but also to thrive outside of it and [with] different revenue models.”

The company has also seen success off the back of the expansion by food delivery platforms into higher end restaurants.

“That idea of having really great food experiences at home,” is new, MacKinnon said.

VC investment focused on food start-ups

FoodByUs, started by Menulog co-founder Gary Munitz, Tim Chandler and Lipschitz, with the goal of creating a free ‘one stop procurement shop’ for small-medium sized venues, now operates out of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane — and recently expanded into alcohol suppliers

Lipschitz said he’s witnessed growing VC interest in the restaurant sector.

“I can speak from experience [to how] restaurants [are] diversifying to make money,” he said.

Lipschitz also noted that the industry itself had scrambled to seek “better ways of doing things” off the back of the challenges of the pandemic, from improving supply chains and efficiency, to opening up further to the opportunities in levelling up their digital capabilities.

The $10 million raised by FoodByUs in November, along with Providoor’s forthcoming raise, follow similar investment internationally. US specialty food delivery platform Goldbelly raised $US100 million in May and Andreessen Horowitz jumped across the Atlantic to contribute to an €11.6 million seed round by London meal-kit delivery platform Dishpatch in June.

MacKinnon likened the second wave of interest in ‘food tech’ to the surge in the growth of ‘sweat tech’.

Providoor is “very similar to Peloton” in its success in leveraging platforms to sell premium experiences off the back of existing products.

“You would want to have a premium experience at home as well,” he said.

Additionally the industry was seeing the marketplace model applied in new ways across industries.

“I’ve seen the power of the marketplace model at eBay,” MacKinnon said, adding that “whether it’s Uber and Airbnb or whatever, that model…is incredibly powerful at changing industries, and giving people access to different experiences.”

Lipschitz said he thinks the fact that restaurants are a “massive untapped industry” for innovation beyond the existing delivery model meant it was only natural that investors were looking “a little bit more on the business to business side.”

“I also think Australia, in particular, is ripe for innovation, because we’ve got this fragmented sector,” he said.

“It’s a really nice place for investors to look at opportunities.”

‘Building a great tech experience’

For both companies, the next steps involve scaling, across the local consumer and business markets. Providooe is looking to expand beyond its core customer base of 35 to 55-year-old women.

MacKinnon said while the company has the food and marketing down, “the big job we have to do over the next few years is…building a great tech experience, and build a global business.”

Lipschitz said for FoodByUs it was about scaling the categories it could package and offer to restaurants to streamline operations.

The “restaurant of tomorrow” ought to have solutions that are “working together to make it all interoperable and really complimentary,” he said.

“I think that there’s an opportunity for the tech space to benefit the industry.”