Digital technology is fundamentally changing the way we shop today

Retail shoppers are relying more on digital technology than ever before. It affects everything from where they shop to what they buy to how they pay. Check out the infographic below to learn more about how digital technology is transforming the in-store shopping landscape.

Learn more about today’s digital shopper.

This post is sponsored by Synchrony Financial.

