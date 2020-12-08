You can now sign up for a digital Opal card in NSW, adding another contactless payment method to the mix

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Digital Opal cards are here.

You can now trial a digital Opal card in New South Wales, which lets you pay for trips on the Opal network using your smartphone or watch.

Transport for New South Wales has opened up the trial to up to 10,000 adults.

With the digital card, you get access to the same fares and benefits as a physical Opal card.

You can now sign up for a digital Opal card in New South Wales as part of a new trial.

The digital Opal card lets you tap on and off during trips on public transport by using your smartphone or watch. It can be added to Apple Wallet on your iPhone or Apple Watch, Samsung Pay on Samsung phones and is on track to head to Google Pay.

The digital card is yet another option you can use to travel on the Opal network, joining the physical Opal card and contactless payments through your credit or debit card.

Transport for New South Wales teamed up with Mastercard, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and EML Payments to get the trial underway. Up to 10,000 adult Opal customers are eligible to try out the digital cards, with the trial set to run for 12 months.

“We have seen the increased popularity of using a digital wallet to conduct shopping and access membership cards, so we’re delighted to be taking Opal digitally for the first time while providing the same Opal card benefits to adult customers,” a Transport for NSW spokesperson said in a statement.

You can sign up for the trial on the Transport for NSW website and if you’re successful, you’ll be able to report any issues, give feedback and fill out surveys related to your experience.

The digital cards will be separate from the physical Opal card you may already have, but they come with the same fare and travel benefits of an adult Opal card. However, you can’t use the digital cards for OpalPay (such as on private ferries), for Transport Park & Ride or for on-demand services.

