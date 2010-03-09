Digital Nickels! Online Now 5% Of CBS's March Madness Ad Revenue

Dan Frommer
Mike Krzyzewski

Congratulations, CBS sales reps!

Your bosses can now start making corny jokes about “digital nickels” at conferences instead of NBC’s famous “digital pennies” — at least as far as March Madness revenue goes.

According to WPP-owned Kantar Media, CBS’s online March Madness ad revenue totaled $30 million last year, or roughly 5% of the $619 million of total ad revenue CBS collected. The year before, digital was approximately 3.5%.

So, tiny, but growing.

(We’re not sure how the 5% online revenue ratio compares to viewership online versus TV But we assume online viewership is probably less than 25% of total viewership. We’ve asked CBS for stats, and will update if we hear back.)

March Madness network TV ad spending slipped in 2009 for the first time since 2001

Only Super Bowl ads are priced higher than the NCAA men's basketball championship game

The NCAA tourney is the second biggest post-season TV ad spend in the industry, after the NFL

GM, AT&T, Coke, Lowes, and Budweiser are the biggest advertisers for the NCAA championship

Online now generates 5% of ad revenue, up from 1% in 2006

Automotive and beverages are more than 25% of advertising spenders

