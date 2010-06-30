New York City Is Getting Digital Newsstands

Photo: dailyDOOH.com

Digital newsstands will be appearing on New York City streets in the near future, brought to you by the global outdoor advertising company CEMUSA, which won NYC’s $1.4 billion street furniture contract in 2005 over JCDecaux and Viacom.

According to Lost Remote, “the innovative newsstand effort utilizes a range of cutting-edge digital signage technologies.”



More:

CEMUSA and its collaborators, including Show+Tell, Display Devices Inc., and Wirespring, have succeeded in retrofitting a matrix of sunlight readable LCD screens into the traditional poster light boxes of existing newsstands and bus shelters. The soon to launch digital newsstand network uses WireSpring’s enterprise FireCast software for playback and management of digital content, giving advertisers the flexibility to target campaigns based on geography.

Given the steep penetration of location-based mobile services in New York City (as compared to other metropolitan areas), I hope enterprising advertisers will mix the geo-targeting capabilities of digital newsstands with location-aware mobile campaigns via applications like Foursquare and Gowalla.

MediaPost has a few details on what the panels will look like:

The first wave of signage includes eight newsstands, each incorporating special 65-inch landscape screens and one 70-inch portrait LCD screen, engineered by Display Devices using Samsung technology to be readable in daylight.

Philadelphia got 39 digital newstands last fall in conjunction with CBS, which you can read more about here.

