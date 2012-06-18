Digital Media's Ever-Swifter Incursion

Last Wednesday night on the rooftop of the Gramercy Park Hotel, all the signs of the classic magazine launch party were on display: an open bar ringed by thirsty media reporters, groaning trays of shrimp, a D.J. playing music just soft enough that it didn’t drown out the chatter. The proud editor showed off his new product, the woman who is its namesake held court a few feet away, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning contributor was surrounded by a cluster of partygoers.



The print media business being what it is, it’s been a while since I’ve attended one of those events, but there is a comforting sameness to them — the optimism, the belief in the new baby, all pink and freshly hatched.

Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.