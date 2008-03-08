Not Going To SXSW? How About The West Village?

Want to talk about digital media, but don’t want to fly to Austin to do so? SAI contributor Darren Herman has another option for you: He’s trying to round up the NY digi-business crowd to chat about everything from music to ad exchanges to analytics at the Soy Luck Club cafe in West Village this Saturday. He says it’s completely informal; stay for 20 minutes or 3 hours to network and dish about any and all things tech. It’ll be from 3 to 6 p.m. at the intersection of Greenwich and Jane streets. All are welcome; no fee but a cup of coffee.



