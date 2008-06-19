Digital "It Girl" Julia Allison Out of a Job

: TALKING head Julia Allison has lost her editor-at-large gig at Star magazine.



Allison, 27, is a prolific blogger, a relationship columnist for Time Out New York and a frequent guest on everything from “Access Hollywood” to “Red Eye w/Greg Gutfeld,” on Fox News Channel, which like The Post, is owned by News Corp.

She was snagging an estimated $125,000 a year at Star.

Photo by b_d_solis from Flickr

