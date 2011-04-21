Digital is Driving Auto Ad Resurgence

With the buzz and excitement at the New York Auto Show today, marketing is clearly in the driver’s seat. Digital is making huge strides this year and helping to drive a huge advertising resurgence. Contextual player Vibrant has reported a 61% increase in auto-related revenue for Q1 2011 over Q1 2010. The world’s largest auto advertisers are in New York City this week for the NY Auto Show, and Vibrant is reporting that the industry is successfully leveraging contextual as a key part of the recent advertising resurgence. Vibrant works with 90% of auto OEMs, including GM, Jaguar, Audi, Subaru, Toyota and Lexus.



Contextual has been a strong tool for advertisers, particularly in the auto industry, with its ability to engage consumers in a relevant way. Vibrant partners with automakers to deliver a cohesive contextual strategy through display ads aligned with relevant Web content, and in-text links targeted to highly relevant keywords – focused on make and model, and key features such as “third-row seating” and “fuel efficiency.”

“Vibrant’s record growth is driven by the great value that contextual advertising provides to the leading national advertisers, our network of 6,000 premium publishers and 251 million unique users worldwide,” said Doug Stevenson, Co-Founder and CEO of Vibrant. “Our auto revenue has increased 56 per cent for the full year 2010 over 2009. We’re off to a positive start for 2011 and foresee a bright future with a resurgent ad industry.”

NY Auto Show previews begin April 20 and the show runs April 22-May 1 at the Jacob Javits centre.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.