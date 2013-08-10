Digital Investments For David Jones And Myer Pay Off As Online Sales Skyrocket

Getty/ Caroline McCredie

Big Australian department stores, Myer and David Jones, are finally making the most of the digital era and are now reaping the rewards, reports The Fin.

As both stores vamped up their e-commerce and social media sites ahead of their Summer/ Spring launches this week, online interest and sales for the companies jumped.

The number of David Jones’ live streaming viewers soared to 34000 during the broadcast of the S/S13, which was double the figure they recorded during the Autumn/ Winter parade in February.

The store also had over 2680 products ‘saved’ by online customers during the stream and sales of Australian designer wear rose almost 80% in the days after the parade, according to AFR.

While competitor Myer did not release their sales figures following their S/S launch live stream, the digital investment was praised by an executive of merchandising saying the move gives customers more accessibility.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.