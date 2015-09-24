Digital innovation will shape what we do in 2016 -- find out how at IGNITION this December

It’s time to take a look at how digital innovation is transforming what we do and how we do it.

Mobile is overtaking desktop, social is beating search, on-demand is undercutting T.V., messaging apps are challenging email, and things around us are becoming connected. These shifts in trends can rattle how we operate. Don’t let digital innovation be a threat, make it your opportunity. Find out what’s on the horizon for media, tech and finance and what you can do to plan for 2016 and beyond.

Want to know where experts see industry giants — Apple, Google, and Facebook — going in 2016? Join us at IGNITION on December 8-9 at the Time Warner Center in New York City, to get the insight.

The program covers digital innovation through interviews, demos, panels and conversations with industry leaders. Here’s what we have in store so far:

Interviews Brian Roberts, CEO, Comcast Jonah Peretti, CEO, BuzzFeed Jeff Immelt, CEO, GE Lowell McAdam, Chairman & CEO, Verizon Ian Hecox & Anthony Padilla, Co-Founders, SMOSH Ted Livingston, Founder & CEO, Kik Michael Lynton, CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment Jim Cramer, Chairman, TheStreet, Host, CNBC Carolyn Everson, VP, Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook Jim Lanzone, President & CEO, CBS Interactive Leslie Moonves, President & CEO, CBS Corporation Mark Thompson, CEO, The New York Times Jeff Bewkes, CEO, Time Warner, Inc. Hiroshi Mikitani, Co-Founder & CEO, Rakuten Dan Schulman, President & CEO, PayPal Demos/Presentations Presentation: The Future of Digital Henry Blodget, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider Demo Derby: Interactive Video Yoni Bloch, CEO, Interlude Justin Fuisz, CEO, Fuisz Media Presentation: Rise of Streaming Video Services Business Insider Intelligence Presentation: Apple 2016 Gene Munster, Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray Presentation: Google 2016 Business Insider Presentation: Facebook 2016 Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets Presentation: E-Commerce Business Insider Intelligence Panels Panel: Mobile Miha Mikek, CEO, Celtra Panel: Five Million Channels — The Video Explosion Kerry Trainor, CEO, Vimeo Ynon Kreiz, CEO, Maker Studios Erik Huggers, CEO, Vevo Panel: Into The Stream — Marketing Goes Native Linda Boff, CMO, GE Patrick Keane, President, Sharethrough Adam Singolda, CEO, Taboola Philippe von Borries, Co-CEO & Co-Founder, Refinery29 Panel: Ad Busters — Teens on Media and Marketing Eight leading-edge Millennials Moderator: Stephanie Retblatt, Senior Chief Brainiac, Smarty Pants Panel: The Future of Sports Ted Leonsis, Founder & Partner, Revolution Growth Jason Robins, CEO, DraftKings Panel: Ad Blocking Jason Kint, CEO, DCN Ben Barokas, Founder & CEO, Sourcepoint Sean Blanchfield, Founder & CEO, PageFair Panel: The Future of Publishing Alexander Klöpping, Founder, Blendle Panel: Get Live Al Roker, Founder & CEO, Al Roker Entertainment Conversations Conversation: Disrupting Television Mike Hopkins, CEO, Hulu Anthony Wood, Founder & CEO, Roku Conversation: Hollywood and Silicon Valley Jim Breyer, CEO, Breyer Capital Thomas Tull, CEO, Legendary Entertainment Conversation: The Power of Images Jonathan Klein, Co-Founder & Chairman, Getty Images Conversation: Delivering the Goods Jennifer Hyman, Co-Founder & CEO, Rent the Runway Matt Salzberg, CEO, Blue Apron

IGNITION sold out in 2014, so don’t wait to reserve your seat!





