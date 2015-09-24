Digital innovation will shape what we do in 2016 -- find out how at IGNITION this December

It’s time to take a look at how digital innovation is transforming what we do and how we do it.

Mobile is overtaking desktop, social is beating search, on-demand is undercutting T.V., messaging apps are challenging email, and things around us are becoming connected. These shifts in trends can rattle how we operate. Don’t let digital innovation be a threat, make it your opportunity. Find out what’s on the horizon for media, tech and finance and what you can do to plan for 2016 and beyond.

Want to know where experts see industry giants — Apple, Google, and Facebook — going in 2016?  Join us at IGNITION on December 8-9 at the Time Warner Center in New York City, to get the insight.

The program covers digital innovation through interviews, demos, panels and conversations with industry leaders. Here’s what we have in store so far:

Interviews
Brian Roberts, CEO, Comcast
Jonah Peretti, CEO, BuzzFeed
Jeff Immelt, CEO, GE
Lowell McAdam, Chairman & CEO, Verizon
Ian Hecox & Anthony Padilla, Co-Founders, SMOSH
Ted Livingston, Founder & CEO, Kik
Michael Lynton, CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment
Jim Cramer, Chairman, TheStreet, Host, CNBC
Carolyn Everson, VP, Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook
Jim Lanzone, President & CEO, CBS Interactive
Leslie Moonves, President & CEO, CBS Corporation
Mark Thompson, CEO, The New York Times
Jeff Bewkes, CEO, Time Warner, Inc.
Hiroshi Mikitani, Co-Founder & CEO, Rakuten
Dan Schulman, President & CEO, PayPal
Demos/Presentations
Presentation: The Future of Digital

Henry Blodget, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider

Demo Derby: Interactive Video

Yoni Bloch, CEO, Interlude

Justin Fuisz, CEO, Fuisz Media

Presentation: Rise of Streaming Video Services

Business Insider Intelligence

Presentation: Apple 2016

Gene Munster, Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray

Presentation: Google 2016

Business Insider

Presentation: Facebook 2016

Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

Presentation: E-Commerce

Business Insider Intelligence

Panels
Panel: Mobile

Miha Mikek, CEO, Celtra

Panel: Five Million Channels — The Video Explosion

Kerry Trainor, CEO, Vimeo

Ynon Kreiz, CEO, Maker Studios

Erik Huggers, CEO, Vevo

Panel: Into The Stream — Marketing Goes Native

Linda Boff, CMO, GE

Patrick Keane, President, Sharethrough

Adam Singolda, CEO, Taboola

Philippe von Borries, Co-CEO & Co-Founder, Refinery29

Panel: Ad Busters — Teens on Media and Marketing

Eight leading-edge Millennials

Moderator: Stephanie Retblatt, Senior Chief Brainiac, Smarty Pants

Panel: The Future of Sports

Ted Leonsis, Founder & Partner, Revolution Growth

Jason Robins, CEO, DraftKings

Panel: Ad Blocking

Jason Kint, CEO, DCN

Ben Barokas, Founder & CEO, Sourcepoint

Sean Blanchfield, Founder & CEO, PageFair

Panel: The Future of Publishing

Alexander Klöpping, Founder, Blendle

Panel: Get Live

Al Roker, Founder & CEO, Al Roker Entertainment

Conversations
Conversation: Disrupting Television

Mike Hopkins, CEO, Hulu

Anthony Wood, Founder & CEO, Roku

Conversation: Hollywood and Silicon Valley

Jim Breyer, CEO, Breyer Capital

Thomas Tull, CEO, Legendary Entertainment

Conversation: The Power of Images

Jonathan Klein, Co-Founder & Chairman, Getty Images

Conversation: Delivering the Goods

Jennifer Hyman, Co-Founder & CEO, Rent the Runway

Matt Salzberg, CEO, Blue Apron


 

