Welcome to Digital Industry Insider, our collaboration with GE to cover the 'Industrial Internet'

The future of industry is digital. GE and BI Studios have co-created Digital Industry Insider, dedicated to bringing you what you need to know about digital industrial news and events.

Today we’re excited to launch Digital Industry Insider, a new section of Business Insider built by our Studios team in collaboration with GE.

Digital Industry Insider will bring you ongoing coverage of the biggest events in the “Industrial Internet,” a term for the integration of complex machinery with networked sensors and software. It’s also known as Industry 4.0, shorthand for the fourth industrial revolution.

These networked technologies allow industrial machines to talk to each other and to their operators with the goal of increasing efficiency, reducing downtime, and monitoring quality. Industrial Internet is the Internet of Things on a massive, industrial scale, with real consequences for the bottom lines of manufacturing and transportation companies.

To bring this concept to life, we’ll be joining GE at notable industry events through the rest of the year, including:

Farnborough International Airshow in Hampshire, England, July 11 — 17

World Energy Congress in Istanbul, Turkey, October 9 — 13

GE’s own “Minds + Machines” event in San Francisco, California, November 15 — 16

We’ll present coverage of the events, interviews with the key newsmakers, and the perspective you need to understand where things are heading. BI’s Studios team, our journalists dedicated to branded content, will travel to each event and work closely with GE on finding the best stories. We’ll publish them on BI, in real-time, and distribute them through our social channels. Plus we’ll give our readers a chance to interact with the team on the ground.

We’re kicking it off with a Facebook Live interview today with GE’s Linda Boff and BI’s Henry Blodget. Tune in to that and then keep watching BI for cover of Farnborough, the aviation industry’s version of CES, attracting more than 200,000 people each July.

Thanks to GE for making this collaboration possible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.