Here's When Jill Abramson Thinks The Print Version Of The New York Times Will Die

At our IGNITION 2012 conference, Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget surprised New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson when he asked her:



“So when you bet internally, with folks in the newsroom, what is your bet for the date at which the paper will be killed?”

What ensued was a humorous and interesting discussion of the direction of print and its role in the future, and whether the company can afford to re-sign Nate Silver for the next cycle.

Watch below to find out when Abramson thinks the print paper is finished:

Produced by Business Insider Video

