People Think It's Totally Acceptable To Stalk A Crush On Facebook

The “Seven Digital Deadly Sins,” a new interactive project from The Guardian and the National Film Board of Canada, asks you to absolve or condemn various digital “sins.”

The project explores whether or not it’s acceptable to download movies for free, look at porn sites, compulsively add friends on Facebook, stalk a crush on Facebook, and much more.

Here are the seven digital deadly sins: Envy, pride, wrath, lust, gluttony, sloth, and greed.

Screeenshot/Seven Digital Deadly Sins

Let’s take a look at Lust. If you hover over cards on the left, you’ll see “What do you think?” questions about having secret email accounts, watching porn, and stalking crushes on Facebook.

If you click on the “Stalking on Facebook” card, you’ll be asked to absolve or condemn the practice.

Next, you’ll have to say if you’ve ever stalked a crush through their Facebook page.

Phew! At least the majority of people absolve this sin.

