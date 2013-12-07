Digital Currencies Everywhere Are Plummeting On China Report

It’s not just Bitcoin.

Digital currencies everywhere are crashing on reports that Chinese search giant Baidu has suspended Bitcoin payments for its music service. There is also speculation China Telecom has stopped accepting Bitcoin.

Litecoin, the next largest after Bitcoin, is off 25%. Peercoin, the third largest, is down 31%.

Here’s a snapshot from CoinMarketCap, which does a great job tracking the galaxy of “alt-coins”:

